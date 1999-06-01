Automated Detection System Tests for Listeria and Other Food-Borne Pathogens

As promised in April of this year, VWR Scientific Products and Molecular Circuitry, Inc. have announced the development of their new automated pathogen testing system, Detex. In addition to Listeria, the system is designed to test for Salmonella, E. coli 0157:H7 and Campylobacter - simultaneously.

The Detex system uses patented electrochemical detection methods in a user-friendly automated instrument. In addition, a new proprietary growth medium makes it possible to bring Listeria contaminants to detectable levels in 24 hours instead of the current 48.

VWR believes the system is well suited to the USDA's recently announced Listeria-testing guidelines for ready-to-eat meat products, saying that Detex provides a more sensitive, reliable and objective assessment of the presence of Listeria than is currently available. The system, which is currently in tests with a number of food processors and retailers in the U.S., will be marketed and distributed later this year.

VWR Scientific Products, headquartered in West Chester, PA, distributes laboratory supplies, chemicals, equipment and cleanroom products to university, government, industrial, life science, pharmaceutical and other laboratories.

Molecular Circuitry Inc., a biotechnology company based in King of Prussia, PA, designs and manufactures automated instruments and assay kits for the rapid detection of pathogenic organisms.

For more information contact VWR Scientific Products, 1310 Goshen Parkway, West Chester, PA 19380. Tel: 800-932-5000.