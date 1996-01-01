attritors, milling equipment, grinding media, production mills, particle distribution, laboratory mixers Source: Union Process, Inc.

Union Process , internationally recognized as inventors and developers of Attritor grinding mills technology, offers a growing line of small media mills for the paint, coatings and ink markets.

The company's latest entry is the QC-Mill®, a circulation mill designed for super fine grinding. Available in six different models, the QC-Mill ranges in size from the QC-50 to the QC-450 for batches ranging from one to 400 gallons.

Union Process also offers the Deltamill® Small Media Mill, a continuous mode, horizontal mill and the HQ Series High Speed Attritor, a circulation mode, vertical mill.

In addition to small media mills, Union Process manufactures a broad line of Attritor grinding mills for wet and dry grinding in batch, circulation and continuous modes.

The company also supplies grinding media for its own as well as other mills.