Company Profile | January 1, 1996

aseptic processing, digital in-line blending, clean-in-place systems, control retrofits, turnkey plants and processes, fabricated process skids

JCS Controls, Inc. is an engineering firm specializing in Process and Control System Design and implementation, primarily in the Food and Beverage industries. As an authorized Rockwell/Allen Bradley System Integrator for process and controls, and Application Solution Provider (ASP), JCS Controls is a pacesetter in the following applications:

  • Aseptic Processing – for hot and cold fill, high or low acid, dairy, non-dairy and juice products
  • Digital In-Line Blending – demand-driven PLC-based software algorithms that result in the most cost-effective approach to blending you'll find anywhere
  • S88-compliant Batch Processing and Recipe Management
  • Clean-In-Place Systems – our approach integrates CIP controls with production system controls that offers unmatched flexibility and production efficiencies
