aerosols, liquidations, barrel pumps, accumulating conveyors, pressure cookers, evaporators Source: Rabin Brothers

An analysis of the company's steady growth and strong cash position might point to the Rabin Brothers strategic use of technology, extensive network of affiliates, or half century of experience. These tangible elements have certainly played a crucial role in the Rabin Brothers' success, but the company's intangible core values have also made a significant contribution.

Rabin Brothers still does business the "old-fashioned" way sealing agreements with a handshake and backing guarantees with cash. In an era when a company is "only as good as its last deal" the Rabin Brothers continues to develop long-term relationships that bring in repeat and referral business. These relationships are built on two of business's most important intangibles-trust and confidence.

Visit the Food Online Auction