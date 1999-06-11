York International Acquires Sabroe A/S

York International Corporation (York, PA) finalized its acquisition of Sabroe A/S (Århus, Denmark) from EQT Scandinavia and J. Lauritzen Holding Co.

The integration of Sabroe into York's refrigeration group will create the largest industrial refrigeration company in the world. Following the transaction, York's Refrigeration Group will have its largest presence in European markets and will occupy a much broader landscape in Asian and Latin American markets to complement its North American operations.

Sabroe is a leading provider of refrigeration contracting services, which includes customized refrigeration solutions for industrial, food processing and marine customers.

York is a full-line, global designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) products. York Refrigeration Group systems are used in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronic, petrochemical, and other process cooling