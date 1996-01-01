Wyssmont Company, Inc. Source: Wyssmont Company, Inc.

Wyssmont Company designs, manufactures and services its high quality, reliable TURBO-Dryer™ worldwide to the chemical, specialty chemical, pharmaceutical, mineral, foods and food additive industries.

Founded in 1932, Wyssmont Company has solved many difficult drying problems and offered many benefits to the end user.

The continuous drying of solvent wet materials with virtually 100% recovery of the solvent has been a particular area of expertise. This is accomplished without the need for vacuum even at low temperature.

Wyssmont's test equipment requires only a few pounds of wet material per test and the results provide direct scaleup to any production capacity.

TURBO-Dryers™ are available for rent to confirm test results and provide larger quantities dried product for evaluation or test markets.

Systems are designed for drying, drying and cooling, sublimation and gas-solids reactions.

Heat treating and calcining can be accomplished at temperatures up to 650°C.

To request a 10 minute informational video on the TURBO-DRYER click here.