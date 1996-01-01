wiped film evaporators, alloys, high vacuum distillation, thin film evaporators, reactor systems, glasteel Source: Pfaudler Inc.

Pfaudler's Engineered Systems has been supplying Wiped Film Evaporators (WFE) constructed of various alloys and skid-mounted WFE systems to an international clientele for difficult evaporation applications in the Chemical, Food, Petrochemical, and Pharmaceutical Industries for more than 50 years.

WFEs are offered in several configurations for heat-sensitive, high boiling, and/or high viscosity liquids. Our High Vacuum design is a Molecular Stills with operating pressures as low as 0.001mBar abs. and residence times of only seconds.

In addition to the WFE business, Pfaudler's Engineered Systems Group also supplies completely Engineered Reactor Systems, Single Fluid Heating and Cooling units, and Reactive Metal Heat Exchangers. These systems are tailored to meet each customer's unique requirements with these capabilities. Pfaudler's Engineered Systems' provides single source responsibility for the customer.

