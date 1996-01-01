Welcome to the storefronts of Or-Tec, Inc. @ Wateronline

Source: OR-TEC, Inc.
Specializing In Waste Water Treatment Equipment
Or-Tec, Inc., founded in 1980, with the company goal of developing and
manufacturing state of the art equipment for the water and wastewater industry, with particular emphasis on industrial and municipal
treatment and industrial pretreatment.
Or-Tec, Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of Municipal and Industrial Belt Presses,
Cavitation Aeration Flotation Systems, and Emulsion Polymer Dosing Systems.
OR-TEC, Inc., 380 Solon Rd. #9, Bedford, OH 44146. Tel: 440-232-4224; Fax: 440-232-7775.