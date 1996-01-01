weighing instruments,measurement technologies,meters,turbidmeters,transducer probes,oxygen determiners

The Ingold division of Mettler-Toledo has
pioneered the development and manufacture of pH,
ORP, Dissolved Oxygen, and Conductivity
instrumentation and systems for process analysis
for nearly 50 years. We offer a complete line of
measurement systems including sensors, retractable
and stationary housings, and microprocessor-based
transmitters. Ingold METTLER-TOLEDO products are
known for superior quality, accuracy, ease-of-use
and low maintenance. In addition, Ingold is
dedicated to providing customer service that far
exceeds industry standards.
Ingold Electrodes was founded in Switzerland in
1954 by Dr. Werner Ingold, a leading
electro-chemist at the Swiss Institute of
Technology, with its US operation founded in 1966.
Ingold Electrodes became part of METTLER-TOLEDO in
1986 and changed its name from Ingold Electrodes,
Inc., to that of its parent company in April 1994,
but continues to operate as an independent
business unit under the METTLER-TOLEDO umbrella.