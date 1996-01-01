weighing instruments,measurement technologies,meters,turbidmeters,transducer probes,oxygen determiners

The Ingold division of Mettler-Toledo has pioneered the development and manufacture of pH, ORP, Dissolved Oxygen, and Conductivity instrumentation and systems for process analysis for nearly 50 years. We offer a complete line of measurement systems including sensors, retractable and stationary housings, and microprocessor-based transmitters. Ingold METTLER-TOLEDO products are known for superior quality, accuracy, ease-of-use and low maintenance. In addition, Ingold is dedicated to providing customer service that far exceeds industry standards.

Ingold Electrodes was founded in Switzerland in 1954 by Dr. Werner Ingold, a leading electro-chemist at the Swiss Institute of Technology, with its US operation founded in 1966. Ingold Electrodes became part of METTLER-TOLEDO in 1986 and changed its name from Ingold Electrodes, Inc., to that of its parent company in April 1994, but continues to operate as an independent business unit under the METTLER-TOLEDO umbrella.