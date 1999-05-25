WCB Ice Cream Acquires Ranieri SRL Source: SPX Flow Technology

On January 5, 1999, Ranieri SRL became part of the WCB Ice Cream family.

Ranieri SRL are specialists in the design and manufacture of high quality molds since 1963. Having over 1000 mold shapes available for all Inline and Rotary Bar Freezers, Ranieri molds are virtually used in every country in the world producing Molded Stick Confections.

The Alliance Division of WCB Ice Cream has been using Ranieri molds on new Versa-Line, Vitaline and Saturn Bar Freezers as well as meeting customer requirements for new mold styles and replacements on their existing Inline and Rotary Bar Freezers.

