U.S. Study Traces Bacteria to Cheese

A strain of salmonella bacteria that is resistant to most common antibiotics appears to have been spread in the U.S. by cheese made with unpasteurized milk, according to a study published yesterday. The study covered two outbreaks of salmonella poising linked to Mexican-style soft cheese or "queso fresco" in the San Francisco area in 1997.

The strain involved, called DT 104, is known to be resistant to five common types of antibiotics: ampicillin, chloramphenicol, streptomycin sulfate, sulfonamides and tetracycline. The report from the California Department of Health Services in Berkeley said the drug-resistant salmonella strain was rare in the U.S. a decade ago but by 1996 had become more widespread.

"This trend appears to be lagging five to 10 years behind a similar trend in the United Kingdom, where the strain is now the second most prevalent type of salmonella isolated from humans," it said. "Studies there have linked infection to consumption of chicken, beef and pork and contact with ill farm animals," it added.

While the study was done in California and only involved 110 people, previous investigations indicate the same strain of bacteria linked to raw cow's milk has shown up elsewhere in the country, the report said.

"This outbreak highlights the importance of enforcement of existing laws regulating sale of raw milk and education of consumers about the risks of unpasteurized milk products," said the study published in this week's Journal of American Medical Association.

A second study in the same journal on Tuesday reported on a similar outbreak of salmonella in Yakima County, WA, also in 1997. Those cases were linked to the same kind of cheese.