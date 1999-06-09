Suprema Specialties Names Mahmoud Director of Whey Operations

Suprema Specialties, Inc. (Paterson, NJ) has appointed Dr. Reyad Mahmoud, PhD director of Whey Operations. Mahmoud brings to Suprema 20 years of food science experience.

Before joining Suprema Specialties, Dr. Mahmoud was a subcontractor for The International Food Network where he supervised the formulations and processing of cheeses, yogurts, non-dairy creamers, salad dressings and spreads. Dr. Mahmoud's career as a research scientist, laboratory instructor, manager and director has included developing and reviewing new products and processes, conducting research and development, lactose processing and developing whey products and cheeses.

"The hiring of Dr. Mahmoud will help ensure our goals of enhancing our production capabilities, improve efficiency and reduce cost with our whey drying operation," said President and CEO Mark Cocchiola. "The company intends to convert Whey from its current concentrated state into a powdered form to increase its value when sold into the market.

Suprema Specialties, Inc. manufactures and markets a variety of cheese products for the U.S., Europe and South America. Suprema's line includes grated and shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, mozzarella and ricotta cheese including light versions of these products, as well as provolone.