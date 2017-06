sprayballs, passivation, cleaning equipment, tank sprayers, turbodisc, high pressure sprayers Source: Chemdet, Inc.

Chemdet supplies equipment & devices to clean the interiors of open or closed large or small containers, tanks & vessels. Portable & Clean-in-Place Tank Washers, drum & barrel washers. Industrial spray nozzles & accessories. Cleaning & passivating systems for applying liquid cleaners, solvents & acid passivating solutions into closed containers, tanks & vessels. Passivation testers and passivating chemicals.