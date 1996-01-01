snack cans, cello bags, nut thins, snack mixes, test kitchens, macadamias Source: Blue Diamond Growers

is one of America's largest agricultural cooperatives with about 4,000 grower members and annual sales of about $500 million. With two plants in Sacramento and Salida and five receiving stations throughout California, Blue Diamond can receive over 12 million pounds of almonds per day. Our modern manufacturing facility produces over 2000 different almond products for use by all food processing industries.



Our size and experience has allowed us to service customers in all 50 states and export to 98 countries around the world. Our customer representatives are experts in order processing, shipment documentation, and other critical tasks necessary to ship your order quickly.

Our Almond Research Center (ARC) ensures Blue Diamond Growers will remain the number one source of almond innovations. The ARC is the source for "almond anything". Our team of food technologists, scientists, and nutritionists can help you develop new almond products. Working in our modern laboratory and test kitchen, they also analyze product shelf life, moisture characteristics, nutritional benefits, flavor and ingredient compatibility, and provide important data to give your products a successful boost in the marketplace.