separation equipment, centrifuges, wastewater treatment, decanters, freshwater generators, polymizers

Alfa Laval Brewery Systems offers a complete scope of supply to the brewing industry including: Components (valves, pumps, tanktops, heat exchangers, centrifuges and cleaning machines); Process Modules for blending, carbonation, water deaeration and pasteurization; and Systems for CIP and yeast propagation.

Alfa Laval has 14 regional brewery centers throughout the world. The North American headquarters of Alfa Laval Brewery Systems, located in Warminster, Pa, is supported by application engineers, field service representatives and sales personnel.