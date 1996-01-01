Rupture Disks Source: BS&B Safety Systems, Inc.

BS&B Safety Systems, Inc.> Eco-Saf rupture disk, which can be installed in new or existing pressure vessel equipment, provides full-bore overpressure relief without fragmentation. The disk uses a reverse acting design that relieves set pressures as low as 1psig.

Conventional composite rupture disks are typically available for low burst pressures but in much larger sizes. The ECO-SAF range comes in sizes that range from 1 in. to 24 in. There is a two-way acting design that provides overpressure and vacuum relief from one rupture disk.

The Eco-Saf rupture disk is available in Nickel, Iconel Alloy 600, 316SS Monel Alloy 400 Hastelloy Alloy C-276 and Tantalum. The disk is installed with its convex side facing the process pressure. Excess pressure causes a snap reversal of the disk's dome which opens along its perimeter to give a full bore opening. A combination of compression, flexure and tension failure makes for more accurate pressure relief than is possible with conventional disks that rupture under tension alone.

BS&B Safety Systems, 7455 E. 46th Street, P.O. Box 470590, Tulsa, OK, 74147-0590. Tel: 918-622-5950; Fax: 918-665-3904.