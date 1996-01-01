pressure switches, transmitters, threshold detection, remote monitoring, temperature sensors, RTD's Source: United Electric Controls

United Electric Controls is a privately held corporation that has been in operation since 1931. Pressure and temperature switches and sensors are the primary products manufactured at this facility, which is our only manufacturing plant.

At United Electric the root of innovation and change comes from various sources, including UE's employees. The first step is a commitment to education; at UE "Education is Action". Employees are encouraged and rewarded for participating in educational improvement programs to help them perform better, enhance their creativity and innovation, and to understand and practice reliable methods for implementing improvements and change. United Electric has received two national awards in recognition of best practices and reliable methods:

The 1990 Shingo Award for Manufacturing Excellence among small companies

The United States Navy "Best Manufacturing Practices" award for 1991 & 1998

1998 Gold Medallist Award from DLA

1995 Award for Excellence to the Defense General Supply Center

1990 Recognition from the Association of Manufacturing