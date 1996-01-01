The PreMax is an alternative for high-speed pre-mixing prior to downstream processing such as media milling

Using a rotor/stator design, the PreMax creates a high-energy vortex both above and below the rotor/stator generator. This dual-vortex increases flow within the vessel and quickly draws solids into the high shear zone.

In side-by-side tests, the PreMax disperses pigments like pthalo blue and burnt umber much faster than high speed dispersers and ordinary rotor/stator mixers. With pre-mix results regularly measuring between five and seven on the Hegman Gauge, the PreMax can also eliminate one to two passes through the media mill for savings in time and energy.

