paper, packaging machinery, bleached board, Starcote, storage containers, food processors

INTERNATIONAL PAPER is the world's largest paper company. More than 100 years old, it operates over 200 manufacturing facilities worldwide, and
manages more than 6 million acres of forest. We are also fully integrated. We control the quality of our products from the time the trees are planted to the moment
they become printing paper (for letter writers, office machines, glossy magazines and premium art books), wood products (for professional builders and home
improvement projects), specialty products (from home cleaners to adhesives) and, of course, packaging (containers for shipping goods between industries and for
delivering products to consumers.)