paper, packaging machinery, bleached board, Starcote, storage containers, food processors Source: Evergreen Packaging Equipment

INTERNATIONAL PAPER is the world's largest paper company. More than 100 years old, it operates over 200 manufacturing facilities worldwide, and manages more than 6 million acres of forest. We are also fully integrated. We control the quality of our products from the time the trees are planted to the moment they become printing paper (for letter writers, office machines, glossy magazines and premium art books), wood products (for professional builders and home improvement projects), specialty products (from home cleaners to adhesives) and, of course, packaging (containers for shipping goods between industries and for delivering products to consumers.)