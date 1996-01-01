OpenBatch 4.0 Offers Increased Integration with Other Manufacturing Software

Sequencia Corp. (Phoenix, AZ) has announced the release of version 4.0 of its OpenBatch software - promising broader interoperability with other platforms and lower engineering costs, while leveraging the latest Microsoft technologies.

"The primary focus of this major release was to increase the number of systems we can integrate with, and simultaneously widen the gap between our solution and our competition," said Ralph Kappelhoff, Sequencia VP of products.

The software is distributed through OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and VAR (value added reseller) agreements with control vendors such as Honeywell, Rockwell, Siemens, Aspen Technology, PC Soft and GE Fanuc.

With the company's recent announcement of Sequencia Procedure Manager software, the capabilities of batch automation are extended to manually executed plants as well as automated facilities. (See related article).

Features of OpenBatch 4.0 include:

•OPC (OLE for Process Control) client interface

OpenBatch 4.0 supports the new OPC communication protocol, which simplifies the process of system integration by creating interface specifications based on Microsoft's Component Object Model (COM) and distributed COM (DCOM) for process control software. By having OPC capability, OpenBatch can connect to any other control systems that have an OPC data server. OPC provides increased reliability, higher tag counts, and can significantly improve performance depending upon configuration. Sequencia also supports DDE (Dynamic Data Exchange), the dominant communication mechanism in most plants today.

•Procedure View ActiveX Control

Procedure View ActiveX control delivers a component-based thin client. For example, users can build better integrated applications between an HMI (human machine interface) and a batch server. This feature provides users with an alternative to having to build a display on their own, since it requires no custom programming to implement.

•Cross Invocation

The cross invocation feature integrates batch management views with other factory floor software, such as HMIs, historian packages, and programming packages, so that users can quickly switch between applications and maintain their operational context.

•Phase Control Strategies ("Fahrweisen" - far-vy-zen)

Phase control strategies, aka Fahrwesien, provides control strategy functionality in support of NAMUR guidelines, a feature especially desired by European customers where batch automation is prevalent. (A precursor to the international ISA S88 standard, NAMUR NE33 is a widely used, German-based set of guidelines for batch automation). Phase control strategies simplify recipe creation and make equipment programming more intuitive by allowing the user to define more than one mode of operation for a single phase, or step, in a recipe.

•Upload/Download Parameter Subsets

The upload/download parameter subsets feature helps create fast batches by enabling the user to create subsets of parameters/reports, thereby reducing the duration of the batch and the complexity of the phase logic. The subsets may be downloaded or uploaded at a specific point during recipe execution.

•Enhanced Active Step Change Procedure

The active step change procedure streamlines the number of steps required to activate and deactivate steps, and makes it easier and more intuitive for operators to handle abnormal conditions in a plant. This enhancement simplifies operations and decreases chances for operational errors.

OpenBatch 4.0 operates on Microsoft Windows NT and is available immediately.

Sequencia Corporation (formerly PID, Inc.) supplies process manufacturing solutions for managing formulas, automating the plant floor, and leveraging integration of ERP systems in the specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer-packaged goods, and food and beverage industries.

For more information contact Sequencia Corporation, 15458-B North 28th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85053. Tel: 602-896-3700; Fax: 602-896-3896.