Nuts For Heart Health

Both studies were reported in HealthNews last December. The magazine pointed out that the usual nutrition advice is to eat nuts only occasionally because of their fat content, but that the two Harvard studies suggest that nuts may have a larger role in a healthful diet. This is because of the type of fat that predominates in nuts--unsaturated, which the magazine points out has been shown to lower cholesterol. HealthNews adds that some nuts contain other nutrients that might play a role as well, such as vitamin B, fiber, and alpha-linolenic acid, a fatty acid that's been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
To derive the most benefit from the heart healthy properties of nuts, the magazine recommends substituting nuts for fatty snacks or meats.
The Gannet News Service reported these findings in a story bylined by Susan Kreimer, "For A Healthy Heart, Munch On Nuts In Moderation." The article ran in the Marin County Independent Journal on January 6.
<%=company%>, P.O. Box 2432, 1802 C St., Sacramento, CA 95814. Tel: 916-442-0771. Fax: 916-446-8461.