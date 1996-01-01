National Bulk Equipment,NBE,motors,airlocks,bag filling machines,bag settlers,barrel handling equipment,batching,bin activators,bin storage Source: National Bulk Equipment Inc.

National Bulk Equipment's roots in material handling and dry solids processing date back to the 1930s. Incorporated in 1976, NBE today serves most dry solids processing industries - including chemical, food, pharmaceutical, and plastics - with durable, solution-oriented equipment. Unique in its industry, NBE is the leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing material handling equipment and systems that meet specific processing and budget requirements.

NBE's modern facility enables it to expediently meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of its growing customer base. The facility features a 2,500-sq. ft. test lab where NBE equipment is fully assembled and tested using customer-supplied materials and process specifications prior to shipment and installation.

Service is just as critical a component of the value of NBE products. From rigorous product testing to site visits after installation...consistently going the extra mile, NBE proves its commitment to maximized equipment performance and customer satisfaction.