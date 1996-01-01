mobile technology shows, technical exhibition seminars, pneumatic, hydraulics, back panels, power generation

|
Month
|
Target Dates
|
Target States
|
2000
|
|
|
May
|
04 - 16
|
TN, AL, GA, MS
|
June
|
12 - 28
|
WI
|
July
|
10 - 21
|
WI, NE, IN, MN, SD
|
September
|
11 - 26
|
MI, PA, NY, OH, IL, MN
|
October
|
02 - 31
|
IL, AR, MS, LA
|
2001
|
|
|
April
|
04 - 25
|
FL,GA,SC,NC,TN, KY, WV, VA, MD, WI, SD, NE, MN, IA
|
May
|
07 - 23
|
FL,GA,SC,NC,TN, KY, WV, VA, MD, WI, SD, NE, MN, IA
|
September
|
04 - 21
|
AL, OH, MI, IL, IN, PA, NY, NJ, CT, MA, ME, MO, OK, AR, LA, TX, MS
WHAT IT IS:
The mobile exhibition will go directly to mills, plants, and engineering/research/administration facilities on routings during the spring, and fall tours, parking on-site for two hours during which personnel will tour the exhibits and/or attend a series of special seminars being co-sponsored by the Association For International Maintenance and Reliability AFIRM).
"Capital Reliability and Asset Maintenance in the New Millennium" is the theme for this year's Process Manufacturing Series. The 2000 exhibition is designed in response to previous plant site surveys that requested expanded product and technology displays, an interactive computer network for product. The programs are designed to interact with management, maintenance, engineering, manufacturing, production, purchasing, laboratory, training, safety, quality control, and other key support personnel at each plant and mill site.