Metal Detection Guide

Source: Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspectione Guide to Reducing Metal Contamination in the Food Processing Industry describes the basic principles of metal detection and discusses sensitivity, detection of stainless steel and long thin particles. The 28-page guide, which includes QA procedures and responsibilities, also explains how to develop an effective metal detection program, HACCP and describes 10 precautions a processor should take to ensure a metal free product—even if there is currently a metal detector on line.

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, Dept. KC, 6005 Benjamin Rd., Tampa, FL 33634. Tel: 813-889-9500; Fax: 813-881-0840.

