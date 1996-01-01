Metal Detection Guide

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection
e Guide to Reducing Metal Contamination in the Food Processing Industry describes the basic principles of metal detection and discusses sensitivity, detection of stainless steel and long thin particles. The 28-page guide, which includes QA procedures and responsibilities, also explains how to develop an effective metal detection program, HACCP and describes 10 precautions a processor should take to ensure a metal free product—even if there is currently a metal detector on line.
