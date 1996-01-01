material handling, bulk solids, pnuematic conveying, conveyor, processing equipment Source: Nu-Con Equipment

Nu-Con specializes in the field of bulk solids material handling, offering a full design, manufacture, installation and start-up service in any part of the world.

The emphasis is on design and innovation at Nu-Con and specific requirements of a large cross-section of different industries is used as the basis for the development of pneumatic conveying and bulk handling concepts.

Today Nu-Con has become a traditional supplier to many different industries and is recognized as a market leader internationally.

Raw materials of finished goods are handled from bulk truck delivery of products such as flour, sugar, and plastics, right through manufacturing process to packaging of bulk loadout in a wide variety of configurations including cans, sachets, palletisable bags or 1,000 kg flexible bulk bags.

Further process equipment includes blenders and mixers, sifters and screens, size reduction equipment, dryers and coolers, dehumidifiers, dust collection, central vacuuming cleaning systems, volumetric and gravimetric feeders and silo accessories.

Nu-Con divisions worldwide all have electrical control capability, offering hardware and software solutions for control of all the systems offered.