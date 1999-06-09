Lockwood Greene Wins 1999 New Food Plant Of The Year Award

The engineer-procure-construction firm of Lockwood Greene (Cincinnati, OH) has won Food Engineering magazine's 1999 New Food Plant of the Year Award.The award was for Hunt-Wesson's Snack Pack Pudding manufacturing facility in Waterloo, IA, which opened in October, 1998. The award was presented to Lockwood Greene and Hunt-Wesson last month in Chicago.

At the outset of the project, Hunt-Wesson set five key project goals: develop a world-class operation; build the plant on schedule and within budget; select, hire and train a new, advanced workforce; optimize production efficiency using the latest systems technology; and enhance the product quality using next generation processing methods. All of these key goals were exceeded for this $56 million, 216,000-sqft plant.

Lockwood Greene is a global business partner for consulting, design and construction serving manufacturing, process and institutional clients.