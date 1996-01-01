www.foodonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

level measurement, dry solids, flow measurement, process protection, liquids, ultrasonic measurement

Source: Siemens Milltronics Process Instruments Inc.
level measurement, dry solids, flow measurement, process protection, liquids, ultrasonic measurement
Milltronics, Inc.
Level Measurement and Process Control

Milltronics is the premiere supplier of ultrasonic level measurement equipment for the water / wastewater industry worldwide. From wet well pump control to sludge level monitoring to CSO totalizing, Milltronics has a system solution to fit with your existing infrastructure and budget.

Milltronics has been in business since 1954. In that time it has built a reputation for reliable, dependable products and support that is second to none.

In the water / wastewater market Milltronics can help you:

Monitor Hinterland Watersheds:

Control Wet Well Pumps:
  • EnviroRanger ERS 500
  • HydroRanger Plus
  • MiniRanger Plus
  • Pointek CLS 100/200/300
Control Gates or Rakes:
  • EnviroRanger ERS 500
  • HydroRanger Plus
Monitor Clarifier Sludge:
  • InterRanger DPS 300
Integrate to SCADA Systems:
  • EnviroRanger ERS 500
  • InterRanger DPS 300
  • SmartLinx Modules (Modbus, Fieldbus, Modem)
For more information on Milltronics or Milltronics products, please call 817-277-3543, fax 817-277-3894, e-mail freelit@milltronics.com, or visit our website (www.milltronics.com).

    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.