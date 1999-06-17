Kellogg Considers Closing South Operations in Michigan

Kellogg Co. (Battle Creek, MI) is considering closing the South Operations portion of its Battle Creek, MI, cereal plant. Some of the production would be relocated to other Kellogg North America cereal plants. The cost reduction would result in annual savings of $35 to $45 million.

"An integral part of our strategy is continuing to reduce costs and improve efficiency to enable greater reinvestment for profitable growth," said Carlos Gutierrez, president and CEO of Kellogg. ""We have determined that we have the opportunity to further streamline our operations and that there would be a significant future cost to operate and maintain our South Operations in Battle Creek."

Kellogg Co. markets and produces cereal, toaster pastries, cereal bars, frozen waffles and bagels worldwide.