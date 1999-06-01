Isom, Co-op Farmer of the Year Source: Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Diamond Growers Isom, Blue Diamond's chairman of the board, has been named Co-op Farmer of the Year by the Agricultural Council of California. The award was presented at the association's annual meeting in March.

A long-time member of Blue Diamond, Isom has served on the board since 1988 and as chairman since 1991. He is also a member of Sunsweet Growers and Diamond Walnut Growers. Blue Diamond has made major strides in increased efficiency, membership growth, new product development, grower services, leadership development, and technological change during Isom's tenure. His prominence in agriculture and business led to his election to the board of directors of CoBank in 1998.

In addition to managing 1,400 acres of almonds and serving as a partner in Matsom and Isom Accountancy Corp., Isom serves on the California State University, Chico, School of Business Advisory Council, the Research Institute Board, and on the Superior Ag Board for the School of Agriculture. In 1988, he received the Business Person of the Year Award from the university. He has received numerous other awards and recognitions for his service to local colleges and organizations, and is a member of the board of directors of North State National Bank.

