industrial gas, air separation, gas plants, gas purification, liquefaction, cryogenic separation

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc. (UIG) is a worldwide supplier of industrial gas plants and equipment, both new and reconditioned; and related engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance services. UIG supplied plants produce oxygen, nitrogen, argon, methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Both cryogenic separation processes and non-cryogenic processes (e.g. PSA and VPSA) are used, depending on customer requirements and economic considerations.

Air separation and other plants can be supplied on a sale-of-equipment (S.O.E.) or turnkey basis. To assist S.O.E. customers, UIG supervisory and advisory services are available during plant design, fabrication, construction, commissioning and startup services.

The UIG inventory of used equipment is extensive and ever-changing. Upon request, UIG will assess currently-available plants to determine the best fits, both "as-is" and with customization, for a potential application.

UIG will also tailor commercial arrangements to best meet customer needs. We will consider equity investments, joint ventures, product "buy-backs"; as well as onsite (B.O.O.) arrangements that include full ownership, operation, and maintenance. To assist plant owners, UIG also offers consulting services and maintenance contracts.

UIG is a subsidiary of Universal Process Equipment (UPE), which buys, fabricates, and sells a wide variety of process equipment and plants throughout the world.