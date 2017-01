hydraulic cylinders, pulleys, screw conveyors, dumpers, vat-tippers, ergonomic equipment Source: AFECO (Algona Fabrication & Equipment Company)

Over the past 26 years, Afeco has developed a loyal, satisfied customer base by providing custom manfactured material handling equipment for the food industry. Our product lines include dumpers and vat-tippers of all types, belt conveyors, screw conveyors, ergonomic equipment and accessories. Afeco continues to grow by offering our customers new automated equipment to reduce labor, improve production and product quality.