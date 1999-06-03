Heinz Expands Single-Serve Business

H.J. Heinz Co. (Pittsburgh, PA) announced today that Heinz Foodservice has expanded its global single-serve business with the acquisitions of Thermo Pac, Inc. (Stone Mountain, GA) and Serv-A-Portion (Turnhout, Belgium).

Thermo Pac produces single-serve products including cheese, jams, jellies, peanut butter, fruit toppings, sauces, condiments and seasonings for restaurants and takeout establishments. Heinz's subsidiary Portion Pac, Inc. (Mason, OH), the nation's largest manufacturer of single-serve products for the U.S. foodservice industry will manage the new unit.

Serv-A-Portion is Europe's single-serve business, specializing in jams and sauces. More than 85% of Serv-A-Portion's products are exported to markets across Europe. Heinz acquired Serv-A-Portion from Medeol, the consumers products division of the agro-foods company Eridania Beghin-Say.

H.J. Heinz Co. operates in 200 countries, offering more than 5,000 varieties of products. Among the company's recognized brands include Heinz, StarKist, Ore-Ida, Weight Watchers, The Budget Gourmet, Rosetto and Bagel Bites.