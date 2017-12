heaters,boilers,bolts,control systems,vaporizers,transducers Source: INDEECO

INDEECO was established in 1929 and today is a recognized leader in the electric heating industry. The family-owned company designs and manufactures a complete line of electric heating equipment, including space heaters, industrial component heaters, explosionproof heaters and custom heating systems for markets in North America and abroad.

INDEECO is the world's leading manufacturer of electric heaters, components, units, systems, temperature controls, power controls, and sensors. INDEECO serves the commercial and industrial markets including end users, original equipment manufactures, mechanical engineers, contractors, transportation departments, military, marine, re-sellers, and government. INDEECO is your source for electric heating and controls solutions.