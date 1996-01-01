Gap International Investments (Pty) Limited (GAP)
is the holding company for a group of companies which market a large variety of specialised chains and conveyor components, used predominantly in production line type operations. GAP was established by William Fink in 1996 as the holding company of Chain-Man, Bev-Serv and Chain and Plastic Components (CPC) – all of which are now wholly owned subsidiary companies. By establishing these companies, William Fink has been able to focus on developing his international market. As a means of entering international markets.
Chain-Man, CPC and Bev-Serv are recognised as the leading suppliers of chain and conveyor components in Africa.
Company Goals
- Quality: Provide products to the local and international market a t a lower cost than the foreign equivalents while retaining the quality of foreign sourced products.
- Reliability: Ensure that lead times are such that customers expectations are always met if not exceeded by ensuring maximisation of efficiencies at the workshop and effective management of sub-contractors.