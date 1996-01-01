Funda, Zwag, dehydrators, dryers, dewaterers, catalysts Source: Steri Technologies Inc.

Steri makes it easy with versatile, well-designed equipment and what we call customer-ized configurations engineered precisely to your needs and specifications. Steri makes it easy because our people have the experience, expertise and worldwide resources to understand your applications, to provide decision support you can count on, to get you up and running fast and help you stay that way with responsive ongoing support.

Right from your initial contact, you can count on us to study your specification, thoroughly evaluate your needs and recommend the right solution. We'll provide you with applications references, product details and drawings, and we'll do what it takes to solve your problems and resolve issues to your satisfaction.

Your filtration system can be up and running in just a few hours with whatever level of support you need - from installation supervision to full responsibility for integrating the filter into your operations. Recognizing the extended period between maintenance training and the need to exercise those skills, we provide a close up video refresher in addition to complete documentation.

Steri will earn your business with care and continuity you can count on for the life of your filtration processes. Please take a look and our filters and see for yourself, why Steri is Number One.