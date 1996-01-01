food manufacturing, exhibitions, trade shows, product distribution, processing equipment, seminars Source: Atlantic Food Development & Processing

The Atlantic Food Development & Processing Exhibition (AFD&PE) is the only event that serves all facets of food manufacturing conducted on the East Coast. The event brings together suppliers and buyers involved in each stage of food processing to discuss new products and innovations, share process solutions, and experience networking opportunities. The Show's regionality offers buyers the opportunity to meet with the individuals who actually handle their account.

AFD&PE provides direct access to the East Coast's buyers of food processing ingredients, supplies, equipment, machinery, and controls - buyers from over 6,132 food manufacturing companies. In fact, it is the only event uniquely positioned to promote your products to the Northeast - one of the nation's largest food processing market and home to 21% of America's food manufacturers.

The Atlantic Food Development & Processing Exhibition AFD&PE will debut August 10-12, 1999 at the Baltimore Exhibition Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Sponsored by Food Manufacturing magazine, the National Association of Fruits, Flavors, and Syrups, and the Pennsylvania Food Processors Association, AFD&PE will bring together suppliers and buyers involved in every stage of food processing to share process solutions, learn about new products and innovations and network with colleagues.