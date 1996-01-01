food manufacturing, exhibitions, trade shows, product distribution, processing equipment, seminars

AFD&PE provides direct access to the East Coast's buyers of food processing ingredients, supplies, equipment, machinery, and controls - buyers from over 6,132 food manufacturing companies. In fact, it is the only event uniquely positioned to promote your products to the Northeast - one of the nation's largest food processing market and home to 21% of America's food manufacturers.
The Atlantic Food Development & Processing Exhibition AFD&PE will debut August 10-12, 1999 at the Baltimore Exhibition Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Sponsored by Food Manufacturing magazine, the National Association of Fruits, Flavors, and Syrups, and the Pennsylvania Food Processors Association, AFD&PE will bring together suppliers and buyers involved in every stage of food processing to share process solutions, learn about new products and innovations and network with colleagues.