fluid transport systems, surgical tubing, Tygon, plastic, flexible tubing, Chemware

Norton Performance Plastics, a recognized leader in advanced polymer technology, is part of an international family of companies headed by Saint-Gobian Corporation, a global force in engineered materials.

Norton Performance Plastics designs and manufactures innovative products including Tygon flexible tubing. Since the 1940's, Tygon® tubing has been an integral and vital component in countless fluid transport systems serving markets such as pharmaceutical, medical, laboratory, food and beverage. By providing uncompromised consistent performance, today's Tygon® has become the standard for flexible tubing.

Whether your specifications for flexible tubing require temperature, abrasion, chemical or permeation resistance; or necessitates a pure, sterile or inert environment, there is a Tygon® formulation proven to enhance user performance and increase overall productivity. Norton Performance plastics offers a choice from a broad range of Tygon tubing each engineered to meet your specific needs.