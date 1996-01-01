Fisher-Rosemount's New DeltaV Inspect Adapts Easily to Configuration Changes

Fisher Rosemount Systems, Inc.-Rosemount has announced the release of DeltaV Inspect, an advanced process monitoring system that identifies under-performing loops. The system, which is the latest addition to the company's advanced control products line, continuously monitors and records the performance of analog and discrete measurement devices, control valve actuators and control loops.

Capable of interfacing with both fieldbus and conventional field devices, DeltaV Inspect takes advantage of the FOUNDATION fieldbus function block architecture used by the DeltaV system. Using a patent pending architecture, intelligence is distributed within DeltaV and PlantWeb fieldbus devices.

DeltaV Inspect is standard with every DeltaV system and can be used with zero configuration effort. As new measurements, actuators and control loops are added or modified, the system automatically adapts to account for these changes.

"DeltaV Inspect virtually eliminates the need for a plant to depend on outside experts or tools to identify control, measurement or actuator problems," said Jim Hoffmaster, president of <%=company%>.

DeltaV Inspect automatically detects abnormal operating conditions that increase process variability. Conditions continuously examined include the percent time an input measurement is limited or has bad or uncertain status. For control loops, performance is determined based on standard deviation calculations. These calculations are performed as an integral part of DeltaV and fieldbus function block execution.

Based on these calculations, the percent deviation from best possible control is reported as a variability index. These indicators of abnormal operation and control performance are used to highlight the measurements, actuators or control loops that require attention.

<%=company%> is a member of the Fisher-Rosemount group of companies. Fisher-Rosemount is part of Emerson Electric Co.

For more information contact <%=company%>, 8301 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754. Tel; 512-835-2190; Fax: 512-832-3443.