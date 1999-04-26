Fisher-Rosemount PlantWeb Wins Control Engineering 1998 Editors' Choice Award

Fisher Rosemount Systems, Inc.mpany%> has won a 1998 Editors' Choice Award from CONTROL ENGINEERING magazine for its PlantWeb(TM) field-based architecture.

PlantWeb was voted the best industrial control product of the year in the magazine's Process Control & Instrumentation category. The award was presented at a reception at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago on March 14, prior to the opening of the National Manufacturing Week Show.

"This award confirms that PlantWeb is a revolutionary process automation architecture that opens up a new world of benefits for our customers," said John Berra, president of <%=company%>. "We are pleased to add this award to the growing list of awards that <%=company%> and PlantWeb have received."

PlantWeb architecture includes a broad range of products with FOUNDATION(TM) fieldbus capability, including measurement and analytical instruments, valves with digital valve controllers or actuators, a scalable control system with integrated asset management, and implementation support services.

It also integrates other equipment and systems through 4-20 mA, HART, discrete I/O, and other communication standards, including OPC and Modbus - a significant advantage over other offerings that require separate systems or user interfaces for fieldbus and conventional I/O.

By visiting http://www.testdrivePlantWeb.com, users can first "test drive" the company's PlantWeb architecture over the Internet. The interactive savings calculator on the web site lets users create prototype chemical plants, oil & gas plants, pulp & paper mills, and other production facilities -- all the while viewing the detailed return on investment and savings categories of building their custom plant or project.

CONTROL ENGINEERING reports: "This control system's (PlantWeb's)field-based architecture allows the user to take advantage of a full suite of fieldbus products. The result is an integrated solution that delivers control capability and information access across the entire enterprise ... PlantWeb can leverage the capabilities of more than 700 FOUNDATION fieldbus devices already in real-world application to improve costs, factory throughput, and performance."

CONTROL ENGINEERING is a leading publication that covers the process control industry. The magazine determined the winners of its 1998 Editors' Choice Awards using several criteria, including technological advancement, impact on the market and service to the industry.

The 1998 Editors' Choice Awards were distributed among seven industry segments: process control and instrumentation, human-machine interface, control components, machine control, software for control, motors and motion control, and the newest category, networks and communication. Fisher Rosemount Systems, Inc.mpany%> offers a full range of control valves, regulators, transmitters, analyzers, process management systems, and related services and solutions, including the innovative PlantWeb field-based architecture. <%=company%> is part of Emerson Electric Co. Fisher Rosemount Systems, Inc.mpany%>, 8301 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754. Tel: 512-835-2190. Fax: 512-832-3443.