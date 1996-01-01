Finalists Selected for This Year's IFT Food Product Invention Competition

Six university teams of graduate and undergraduate students have been selected as finalists in the IFT Student Association's Product Development Competition, to be held at the Institute of Food Technologists' 1999 Annual Meeting July 24-25 in Chicago.

The annual contest will honor three food product inventions of student teams based on written reports, oral and poster presentation, and taste tests. The finalists were selected by a panel of industry food scientists based on preliminary proposals that described the technical aspects and marketability of their inventions. Winners will be chosen based on product originality, feasibility, innovation, and market potential as well as on team members' presentation skills.

Last year's winner, Cornell University, will compete for the top slot again with Sweet Spots, individually-wrapped frozen treats that take only minutes to prepare. The product consists of a whole, crisp Jonagold apple filled with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and coated with caramel and oats. Its microwave packaging allows the consumer to heat up the apple without melting the ice cream in order to enjoy hot and cold sensations simultaneously.

North Carolina State University will submit Jammm Singles, individually wrapped servings of solid fruit spread, designed to melt when placed onto conventional toasted bread products. The incorporation of real fruit into each slice of Jammm provides a small amount of soluble fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

The team from the University of Wisconsin at Madison has turned the traditional smoothie into Smoothie Pies, refrigerated treats made of a strawberry and yogurt filling in a graham cracker pie crust separated by a thin layer of chocolate. The pies contain calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as the yogurt culture Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Purdue University has created SOY-PRO, a high-protein ready-to-eat breakfast cereal made with soy flour. The profile of the soybean and promising research on its potential cholesterol-lowering effects and other health benefits made soy flour the Purdue students' choice as the main ingredient of their cereal.

Students from the University of Minnesota will compete with their Sunrise Dippin' Duos, a savory, rather than sweet, breakfast offering. Based on the classic Denver omelet, the Dippin' Duos are oblong English muffins filled with egg, diced ham, onions, green bell peppers and a rich blend of spices. Due to its convenient hand-held size and shape, the product is accompanied with a cheese sauce for dipping.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign team hopes to win the competition with its Tater Stuffs. These savory snacks are a new variation on traditional cheese fries - instead of on top of the fries, the cheese is inside. Designed as an appetizer, the product is the first of a potentially whole line of products that may be adapted for sit-down restaurants, fast food, and home use.

The six finalists will square off at IFT's Annual Meeting, to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Oral presentations will be Sunday, July 24 from 10 AM to 12 PM. Poster presentations will be Monday, July 25, from 9 to 11 am. And judges' taste tests, which are closed to meeting attendees, will take place that same afternoon from 12 to 2 pm.

Winners will be announced that evening at 7 pm at the IFT Student Association Welcome Assembly.