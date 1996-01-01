feed controls, bulk handling equipment, accuportion systems, batching software, control needs, automation Source: Sterling Controls Inc.

With more than 20 years of experience, Sterling Controls offers the best solution in manufacturing automation through process controls, specialized weighing systems and minor material handling equipment. From simple process control applications, to complete plant automation using various operating platforms, Sterling Controls has an answer for your process control needs. By utilizing non-proprietary software and hardware as well as Sterling's customized software and hardware, our capabilities are endless.

Sterling Controls integrates such products as Allen-Bradley PLC-5 and SLC Programmable Logic Controllers, Square D Model 50 and Model 400 Programmable Logic Controllers, Allen-Bradley PanelViews, Wonderware Intouch and InBatch Man Machine Interfaces (MMIs) to name just a few. We are driven by our customers and adapt to meet their requirements. In addition to standard packages and PLC, Sterling Controls develops and continues to maintain custom software for additional customer connectivity and interfaces.

The SCI-1024 Controller has also been developed as a low cost alternative for some automation applications. This is a multi-purpose, highly flexible controller for impoving quality, consistency and repeatability. Applications range from Poultry Sizing Systems to Multi-Scale Batching Controls. Additionally, Sterling Controls designs and fabricates Accuportion Systems to handle your micro or bulk ingredient delivery systems that can be used in conjuction with the complete Sterling Controls Batching Controllers product line.