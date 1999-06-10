FDA Announces Upcoming Food Advisory Committee Meeting

The Food and Drug Administration Food Advisory Committee has announced a forthcoming meeting of a public advisory committee. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held on June 24 and 25, 1999, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at Ballston, Ballroom, 4610 North Fairfax Dr., Arlington, VA.

On June 24, 1999, the committee will discuss a science-based enforcement strategy for filth and extraneous materials that emphasizes food safety. Further, there will be a discussion regarding the public health implications of patulin, a mycotoxin frequently found in apple juice and products containing apple juice.

On June 25, 1999, the committee will be conducting an informational meeting during which it will be receiving reports of several working groups, including reports on "significant scientific agreement" for health claims, dietary supplement good manufacturing practices, whether food labels can and should be used to communicate information on emerging science to consumers, and research incentives for health claims for food products.

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee. Written submissions may be made to the contact person by June 21, 1999. Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between approximately 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 1999, and between approximately 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 25, 1999.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. Those desiring to make formal oral presentations should notify the contact person before June 21, 1999, and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation.

The Food Advisory Committee's function is to provide advice and recommendations to the agency on FDA's regulatory issues.

For more information contact Catherine DeRoever, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (HFS-22), Food and Drug Administration, 200 C St. SW., Washington, DC 20204, 202-205-4251, FAX 202-205-4970, or e-mail cderoeve@bangate.fda.gov .