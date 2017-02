FDA Amends Regulations for Use of 1-Octene

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the food additive regulations to provide for the safe use of 1-octene as an optional monomer in the preparation of polymers for use as resins in adhesives for articles used in contact with food. This action responds to a petition filed by The Dow Chemical Co.

This regulation is effective June 2, 1999. Written objections and requests for a hearing must be submitted by July 2, 1999.