FDA Amends Regulations for Sorbitol Anhydride Esters

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the food additive regulations to provide for the safe use of sorbitol anhydride esters, an emulsifier blend of sorbitan monostearate, polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monostearate (polysorbate 60) and polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monolaurate (polysorbate 20) as an anticorrosive agent in boilers where steam may contact food. This action responds to a petition filed by Nalco Chemical Co.

The regulation is effective June 1, 1999; written objections and requests for a hearing by July 1, 1999.

The director of the office of the Federal Register approves the incorporation by reference in accordance with 5 U.S.C. 552 (a) and 1 CFR part 51 of a certain publication in 173.310 (21 CFR 173.310), effective June 1, 1999.