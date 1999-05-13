FDA Amends Regulations for Propylene Polymers/Copolymers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the food additive regulations to expand the safe use of 5,7-bis (1,1-dimethylethyl)-3-hydroxy-2(3H)-benzofuranone, reaction products with o-xylene as an antioxidant and/or stabilizer for propylene polymers and copolymers intended for use in contact with food. This action responds to a petition filed by Ciba Specialty Chemicals Corp.

The regulation is effective May 12, 1999; written objections and requests for a hearing by June 11, 1999.

Submit written objections to the Dockets Management Branch (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

For more information contact Vir D. Anand, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (HFS-215), Food and Drug Administration, 200 C St. SW., Washington, DC 20204. Tel: 202-418-3081.

For a summery of the regulation see: Federal Register: May 12, 1999 (Volume 64, Number 91) [Rules and Regulations] [Page 25428-25430] From the Federal Register Online via GPO Access [wais.access.gpo.gov] [DOCID:fr12my99-6]