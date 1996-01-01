deaerators, multiple effect evaporators, stainless steel tanks, heat sealing machines, pulverizers, abrasive peelers Source: Machinery & Equipment

Machinery & Equipment Co., Inc.

One of the world's largest dealers in used chemical, food, pharmaceutical and mining machinery. Over 60 years of service to the processing industries worldwide.

We provide the following services:

The largest inventory in the Western United States of used processing machinery



Complete plant liquidations



Cash purchase of machinery



Machinery and plant appraisals



Consignment and brokerage contracts

