Company Profile | January 1, 1996

deaerators, multiple effect evaporators, stainless steel tanks, heat sealing machines, pulverizers, abrasive peelers

Source: Machinery & Equipment
Machinery & Equipment Co., Inc.

One of the world's largest dealers in used chemical, food, pharmaceutical and mining machinery. Over 60 years of service to the processing industries worldwide.

We provide the following services:

  • The largest inventory in the Western United States of used processing machinery
  • Complete plant liquidations
  • Cash purchase of machinery
  • Machinery and plant appraisals
  • Consignment and brokerage contracts
  • Turn Key proposals including dismantling and site reclamation

    We would be happy to discuss in confidence how to maximize your return on capital equipment.
