deaerators, multiple effect evaporators, stainless steel tanks, heat sealing machines, pulverizers, abrasive peelers

Machinery & Equipment Co., Inc.
One of the world's largest dealers in used chemical, food, pharmaceutical and mining machinery. Over 60 years of service to the processing industries worldwide.We provide the following services: The largest inventory in the Western United States of used processing machinery
Complete plant liquidations
Cash purchase of machinery
Machinery and plant appraisals
Consignment and brokerage contracts
Turn Key proposals including dismantling and site reclamationWe would be happy to discuss in confidence how to maximize your return on capital equipment.