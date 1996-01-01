conveyor belt positioners, alligator face strips, power drivers, unibars, wirehook fasteners, belt cleaners

Flexco provides solutions for splicing, cleaning, tracking, belt slippage - any problem you may encounter that leads to costly downtime. You get total systems, designed to work together, along with service and support that make your conveyor more efficient. More productive. And that makes your job easier.
The company's variety of mechanical belt fasteners offer clear advantages over traditional vulcanizing methods - durable, low-cost splices; fast, on-site installation; reliable, extended operation - without sacrificing safety and sanitation.
To better meet the rising demand for new, advanced technologies, Flexco has established subsidiaries and affiliate agreements across North America, Europe, Africa, the Pacific Rim and Latin America. In addition, the company also works closely with a worldwide network of distributors in many other regions, including Scandinavia, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, South and Central America, North Africa and the Mid-East. With Flexco products, thousands of end users, OEMs, distributors and belt shops around the globe now benefit from reduced downtime, better conveyor performance, higher productivity and lower belt maintenance costs.