Construction, Consulting, Services, Engineering, Engineering, Design, Procurement, Wastewater, Water, commerce Source: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Telecommunications, Inc. (BVTI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch Holding Corporation, provides full-service engineering and construction of telecommunications network infrastructure. Headquartered in Overland Park, KS, BVTI has a wealth of resources, including project managers, engineers, construction managers, and construction craft personnel.

BVTI has more than 40 years experience in providing engineering, procurement, construction, and program management services to the global telecommunication industry. BVTI has developed 5,000 wireless sites and more than 12, 000 route miles of wireline networks. BVTI has provided services to a diverse group of customers ranging from long-established incumbents to start-up entrepreneurial ventures. Throughout all of these projects, our focus on speed-to-market and quality installations has not waivered. We remain committed to achieving our customer's goals throughout every assignment.