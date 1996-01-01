chemical products, heat exchangers, centrifugal pumps, dispersion equipment, analytical testing, pump repair Source: SPX Flow Technology

Waukesha Cherry-Burrell supplies product lines that find broad application in food, dairy, beverage, ice cream, pharmaceutical, and other industries around the globe, particularly industries that demand high sanitary performance. The lines include: pumps, ice cream equipment, dispersion equipment, valves, fittings, and process equipment.

In addition, the company offers process system design capability. Waukesha Cherry-Burrell operates facilities in Delavan, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; Mexico City, Mexico; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Northvale, New Jersey; Aarhus, Denmark; Milan, Italy; and Modesto, California. It is represented by an extensive network of stocking distributors and international representatives.

At its manufacturing plants, equipment and systems are machined, fabricated and assembled according to quality standards that meet or exceed industry and regulatory requirements.