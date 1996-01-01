chemical engineering, career services, technical information, ceramics, publications, conferences Source: American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)

Founded in 1908, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, (AIChE), is a nonprofit organization providing leadership to the chemical engineering profession. Representing 58,000 members in industry, academia, and government, AIChE provides forums to advance the theory and practice of the profession, upholds high professional standards and ethics, and supports excellence in education. Institute members range from undergraduate students, to entry-level engineers, to chief executive officers of major corporations. AIChE headquarters address is: American Institute of Chemical Engineers, 3 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016-5901 USA.